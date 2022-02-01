The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

GNRC opened at $282.38 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.07 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.