The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.91 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

