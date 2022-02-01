The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

IART stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

