45,284 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

