The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.52 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in South State were worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in South State by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

