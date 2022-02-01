Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 3,420 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $479.47 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.59.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

