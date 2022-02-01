Assetmark Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

