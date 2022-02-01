DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.