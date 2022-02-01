Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 93,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $304.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.