Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $144,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after buying an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,381,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

APO stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

