Assetmark Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.