Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,226 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $133,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

