Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,849 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,479,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.