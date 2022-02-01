George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on WN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WN stock opened at C$138.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.85. The firm has a market cap of C$20.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$150.63.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.9399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last ninety days.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

