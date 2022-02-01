Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chevron Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

CVX stock opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

