Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Renault in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

RNLSY opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

