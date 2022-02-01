FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KDDI in a report released on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

