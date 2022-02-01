FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

