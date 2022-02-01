DLocal (DLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – DLocal was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – DLocal is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – DLocal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – DLocal was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

1/5/2022 – DLocal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

12/21/2021 – DLocal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DLocal stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

