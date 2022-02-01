The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $237.73 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,078,672 shares of company stock worth $711,257,210 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

