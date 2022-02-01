Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PFS stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

