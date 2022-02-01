Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $129,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

