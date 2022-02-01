Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCRN stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

