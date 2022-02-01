Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 227,305 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $970,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

