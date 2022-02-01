FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TPH opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.