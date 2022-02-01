BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.71) to GBX 450 ($6.05) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.39) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 404 ($5.43) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 442.22 ($5.95).

BP stock opened at GBX 382.80 ($5.15) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 250.35 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.55 ($5.39). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($430.12).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

