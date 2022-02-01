Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

