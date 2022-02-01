Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

