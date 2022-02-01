Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.19) to GBX 1,260 ($16.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.44).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,047.50 ($14.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.16).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

