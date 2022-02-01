Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESP. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON ESP opened at GBX 87.23 ($1.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.17 million and a PE ratio of -218.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.38).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

