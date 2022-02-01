Credit Suisse AG Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.