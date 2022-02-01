Barclays Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £135.90

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from £150.50 ($202.34) to £135.90 ($182.71) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($203.01) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($154.61) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £127.98 ($172.06).

LON:SPX opened at £133.15 ($179.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($141.44) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($231.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

