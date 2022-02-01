Credit Suisse AG Acquires 62,299 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 121.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $30,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $304.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.63 and its 200 day moving average is $292.71. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $161.54 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

