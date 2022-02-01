Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

CRL opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

