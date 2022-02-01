KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,221 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KE were worth $31,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in KE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

