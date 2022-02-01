ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74.

