Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 12,094 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

