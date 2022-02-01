CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

