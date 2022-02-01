Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $504,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 83,680 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

