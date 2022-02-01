Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 165,700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

