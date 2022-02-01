Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,868 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 521,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

