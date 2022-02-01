Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 54,082 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 838.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

