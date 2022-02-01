Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaos were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Danaos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.