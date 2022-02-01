MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Analysis

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MoneyLion alerts:

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.54 $38.76 million $1.25 1.58

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.11%. Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 426.24%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.