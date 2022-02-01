Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

