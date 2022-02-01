Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

