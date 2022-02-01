Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

