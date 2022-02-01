Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kadant by 33.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

