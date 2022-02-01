AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $7,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

