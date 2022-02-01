Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Decreased by Analyst

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BWB stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.